Person dies from COVID-19 in Grants Pass

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Another person has died from COVID-19 in Josephine County, according to public health officials. This brings the death toll in the county to nine.
The latest fatality was identified as a 68-year-old man who tested positive on November 18 and died on December 9 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass. Josephine County Public Health said the man had no known underlying medical issues.
As of December 10, the Oregon Health Authority reported 732 COVID-19 cases in Josephine County.