GP / JoCo Chamber gets initiative to boost holiday business

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Shoppers can have a little bit more fun this holiday season in the Grants Pass area. The Grants Pass and Josephine County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a couple of holiday events.
One of the events the Chamber is hosting, ‘Business Bingo’ is going on until December 18, 2020. It might not be traditional bingo it’s an effort by the Chamber to encourage people to shop locally and keep businesses afloat. A couple of examples include eating at a food truck or going through a car wash.
“It’s been such a rough year for everyone, we’re just trying to stay positive and do what we can. Make sure this season is still special for everyone,” said Josie Molloy, the President, and CEO of Grants Pass and Josephine County Chamber of Commerce.
Participants who fill 5 spots in a row are entered into a $50 gift card raffle. People who fill every spot are entered into a $100 gift card raffle.
People in the area can also vote for their favorite Grants Pass business holiday door decoration. The contest is also hosted by Grants Pass and Josephine County Chamber of Commerce.
Thirteen Grants Pass businesses entered in the organization’s contest hoping to win. People can cast their ballot on the Chamber’s website until December 20. December 21 is when they’ll announce the winner.
Click HERE for more information.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]