Donation center at Ashland High School seeking battery-operated supplies

ASHLAND, Ore. — Not far from the donation center at the Shakespeare Festival, another one is set-up at Ashland High School.
This one has a large selection of food, clothing and supplies for people affected by the fires.
It’s open everyday until at least this Wednesday, from 11 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Organizers say they need specific donations: “Things like camp stoves, battery operated lights, battery operated fans, batteries, track phones, think of people trying to create a new space for themselves where they don’t have electricity,” said organizer, Trish Dorr.
The organizers say they believe thousands of dollars worth of supplies have already been given out.
