Almeda Fire 70% contained

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The fire that devastated several Rogue Valley communities is now 70% contained.
The Almeda Fire started on September 8 in north Ashland and spread north along the Bear Creek Greenway, destroying homes and business in Talent and Phoenix in the process.
Nearly a week after the fire started, firefighters said they’re transitioning to a more “stabilized phase” as crews work inside the fire line to mitigate hazards, begin damage assessment, and search for missing persons.
The burn scar of the Almeda Fire is still on a Level 3 evacuation notice and people are being told to stay away from the area.
According to the Oregon State Fire Marshal, the Almeda Fire covered an estimated 3,200 acres, affected over 16,000 people, damaged or destroyed approximately 600 homes, and killed at least 4 people.
A shelter is available at the Jackson County Expo. It can be contacted by calling 541-774-8270.
The latest evacuation map can be found HERE.