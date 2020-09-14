Home
OSF converts rehearsal hall into donation center for fire evacuees

ASHLAND, Ore. — Donation centers are popping up across the Rogue Valley to help people affected by the Almeda and Obenchain fires.

One donation center is located at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s Carpenter Hall.
The donation center is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday aside from Wednesday, so OSF staff can sanitize the area due to the pandemic.

“We’ve probably cycled through 4 times, those tables in there, people bringing stuff coming in, stuff going out, people bringing stuff coming in, stuff going out,” said OSF Safety, Health and Wellness Manager, Paul Behrhorst.

Behrhorst says the donation center is in need of N-95 masks, toiletries and packaged underwear and socks.

