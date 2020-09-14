OSF converts rehearsal hall into donation center for fire evacuees

ASHLAND, Ore. — Donation centers are popping up across the Rogue Valley to help people affected by the Almeda and Obenchain fires.
One donation center is located at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s Carpenter Hall.
The donation center is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. everyday aside from Wednesday, so OSF staff can sanitize the area due to the pandemic.
“We’ve probably cycled through 4 times, those tables in there, people bringing stuff coming in, stuff going out, people bringing stuff coming in, stuff going out,” said OSF Safety, Health and Wellness Manager, Paul Behrhorst.
Behrhorst says the donation center is in need of N-95 masks, toiletries and packaged underwear and socks.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.