Douglas Co. firefighters deploy to help fight White River Fire

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters from Douglas County are headed to help fight the White River Fire around Mount Hood.

Four engines and a water tender left Saturday morning to focus on structure protection and fire suppression efforts. This crew is one of seven that was deployed to help.

So far, the White River Fire has burned over 11,000 acres and threatens nearly 300 structures. It’s 10% contained. There are multiple evacuation orders in place, including the Pine Grove area.

