Downtown Jacksonville businesses open by appointment only

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. – Jacksonville’s busy tourism season typically starts picking up this time of year. However, 2020 is no normal year.
“We are trying to survive, we are trying to be sustainable during of all of this,” said Patty Keck who is the owner of Farmhouse Treasures in Downtown Jacksonville.
She’s seen how fire season can cripple the local economy, but she’s never seen anything like this.
“It is absolutely devastating,” said Keck.
Keck’s one of several California St. businesses opening their stores by appointment only.
“There hasn’t been a terrific response, but every little bit does help,” said Keck.
Linda Graham, owner of Scheffel’s Toys is doing the same.
“I knew I could control my little store,” said Graham.
Graham once worked at a hospital, so she’s already planning on how to reopen with safety in mind.
“When I reopen people will have to use Purell. They will be asked to wear their masks, out of concern for my family and for theirs.”
Graham plans to begin selling masks soon. She hopes when shops do reopen people still take the virus seriously by continuing to distance themselves as much as possible.
“We’re not going back to business as usual. Not for a very long time.”
That’s why business owners are already worrying about tourism this summer. The renowned Britt Festival is slated to start in June.
“Without anything… I think it will be devastating for all of us.”
Some Britt Festival performances have been canceled or postponed, but the overall festival is still planned to go on for now.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]