Dozens of people gather for ‘Racial & Social Equity Rally’ at Lithia Plaza

ASHLAND, Ore. — A Racial and Social Equity Rally took place at Lithia Plaza in Ashland this afternoon.
Around 30 people gathered with various signs in support of the city’s proposed Racial and Social Equity Commission.
Ashland Mayor, Julie Akins, also attended.
She says the commission would find ways to support people of color, by getting feedback from them and coming up with solutions to help end racism locally.
“Until we know what it’s like to be differently-abled, until we know what it’s like to not have a place to live – we can’t fix the problems. It starts with truth-telling and people who have those lived experiences can tell us the truth. Through the truth, we can affect positive change,” said Mayor Akins.
A petition was also available for people to sign in favor of the commission.
Mayor Akins says the city will discuss the potential commission again on Tuesday.
