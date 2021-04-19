Home
Tension rising as housing crisis leaves many without options

SOUTHERN OREGON — Amongst a lack of housing and housing prices increasing, Ashland State Representative Pam Marsh says tension between displaced families and others needing housing is expected.

Representative Marsh says data shows the vacancy rate has plummeted below 1%.

She says she’s been empowering the Jackson County Housing Authority to build more housing.

“I think we are seeing the private sector step in here, as well as the public sector, and it’s going to take all of us to make up for the deficit that existed before we experienced 2020,” said Rep. Marsh.

Rep. Marsh says she’s working hard to find intermediate housing for people who are still displaced.

