“Drive With a Cop” urges safe driving for teens

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Calling all driving teens! If you want the chance to drive a skid car used to train police officers, now’s your chance.

Next week teens have the chance to get hands-on driver training with Grants Pass Department of Public Safety officers as part of National Teen Driving Safety Week.

Participants will go through stations learning about the dangers of speed, impaired and distracted driving, and hear from speakers affected by teen car crashes.

The event will be at the Josephine County Fairgrounds on October 26 at 9 a.m. Teens must be ages 16 to 19 and have a valid driver’s license and insurance.

Space is limited. If your teen is interested, call 541-450-6260 or find more information on the GPDPS Facebook page.

