DUI crash sends driver to the hospital, police say

MONTAGUE, Calif. — A 25-year-old Oregon woman crashed her car in northern California, causing a small brush fire on the side of the road, according to Yreka California Highway Patrol.
CHP says she was under the influence at the time of the accident. Police say witnesses saw the woman driving at high speeds, before crashing into the guardrail and rolling her SUV. She was not wearing her seat belt and was ejected from the car, before it caught fire.
The woman was treated and taken to the nearest hospital. Montague Fire Department, CAL Fire and Mt. Shasta ambulance also assisted in the crash.
