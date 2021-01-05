DUII numbers vary over new years weekend

MEDFORD, Ore.– Local law enforcement ramped up patrols for drunk and intoxicated drivers under the influence, over the holiday weekend.
Ashland Police chief Tighe O’Meara says only 2 DUII arrests were made over the new years holiday.
He says that’s about a normal weekend for the police agency.
Lieutenant Mike Budreau of Medford PD, says 8 arrests were made in that same time frame.
3 of those DUII’s were on new years eve alone.
MPD says, in a normal weekend, it usually makes only about half that many arrests.
