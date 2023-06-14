Eagle Point High School Robotics team to compete in national championship

EAGLE POINT, Ore. – After the Eagle Point High School Robotics Team won the state competition earlier this year, they’re flying down to Atlanta, with their robot Albert to represent Southern Oregon on the national stage.

The team is returning to the SkillsUSA robotics championship after taking second place in nationals last year.

“Since I was already there, I know what to expect and I can say with confidence that we will place podium,” said Lindsey Wargnier, with the EPHS Robotics Team.

The team is competing in the Urban Search and Rescue category, where a spotter and a driver work together to help remove objects from a simulated building.

Teams are graded on the robot’s build, camera, claw mechanism, a paper test on robotics, and their engineering notebook.

“It’s a simulation of picking up bomb ordinances and other search and rescue things like if some debris would fall during a tornado, they would need to do unmanned surveillance,” said Promyss-Grace Henry, with the EPHS Robotics Team.

The team said there are real-world applications to this competition for search and rescue organizations.

“Instead of putting a person in harm’s way to do a job they can get a robot and reduce casualties that way,” said Henry.

Police agencies and organizations like the FBI and the military will be there to give potential job opportunities to some of the contestants.

