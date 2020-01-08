Home
Elks Lodge offers scholarships to people with disabilities

YREKA, Calif. — The Elks Lodge is giving up to $60,000 in scholarships to California residents with disabilities.

Twenty to 50 scholarships are up for grabs for high school seniors who want to continue their education. The scholarships will range from $1,000 to $3,000. The scholarship is based on severity of disability, financial need, GPA and character.

“This lodge, since we’ve been open, has given more than 1.3 million dollars back into the local community, plus any scholarships on top of that,” John Knitter, trustee, said.

The Elks also offer scholarships for high-achieving high school seniors and Elks families. Scholarship details and applications can be found on their website: elks.org

