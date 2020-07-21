Equity committee to be formed in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The City of Klamath Falls is preparing to create a task force to focus on equity and prejudice issues.
The need for a task force was sparked by recent ‘Black Lives Matter’ rallies in Klamath Falls.
“In our last meeting, we heard from community members who expressed some concerns about different interactions they’ve had in the community.” Explains City Manager Nathan Cherpeski.
“Around barriers of prejudice that individual members of our community brought to light.” Adds Eric Osterberg, City Manager Assistant. “Mostly between community members, not between us and our community.”
City Council voted unanimously Monday night to set up an ‘Equity Committee’.
That task force would address disparities related to race, age, gender, handicap, or sexual orientation.
“It’s not going to be a police oversight committee.” Cherpeski clarifies. “It’s not going to try to address national issues – we’re looking at what can we do locally.”
“Being able to overcome obstacles and barriers and prejudice that they have experienced historically here.” Notes Osterberg.
Mayor Carol Westfall says she believes the committee can serve as a starting point to social equity.
“If you’re interested in joining the committee, just reach out to the city.” Osterberg explains. “Just tell us why you’d like to join the committee.”
A list of those interested in serving on the committee will be reviewed by city council, then appointed by the Mayor.
The first meetings of the committee would likely take place by the end of the year.
