Evacuation shelter set up for people displaced by the Smith River Complex

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Red Cross has set up an evacuation shelter for local residents affected by the Smith River Complex.

The shelter is now open at Rogue Community College’s Redwood Campus in Grants Pass.

The Red Cross said they sprang into action shortly after level three evacuations were issued in Josephine County.

The shelter has food, beds, and other basic necessities for people displaced by the fire just south of O’Brien.

“Everyone is welcome if you are needing a place to stay, we have it for you, if there are any barriers just let us know and we will try and accommodate those to the best of our ability. That’s why we do it we are here for the community during people’s time of need,” said Trevor Pereira, Disaster Program Manager with the Southern Oregon Red Cross.

The Red Cross said people who plan to stay at a shelter should bring prescription medications, extra clothing, hygiene supplies, and important documents.

Pereira said anyone who needs shelter from this wildfire should go to RCC at 3345 Redwood Highway in Grants Pass or call 1-800-Red Cross.

