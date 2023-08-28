Etsy business opens shop in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A new brick-and-mortar shop with a unique history has opened in the Rogue Valley.

Jessica Cunningham has run her embossing business on Etsy for the past ten years.

She’s now open in person in Grants Pass to continue creating and spreading her unique paper products.

Embossing is like engraving, except instead of letters or a logo being carved into the surface, embossing creates a raised design.

Cunningham said her business offers a wide variety of products from wedding favors to custom notebooks and bookmarks and everything in between.

With the world trending away from paper, Cunningham said her brand pushes against that shift and gives the community an in-person option to get off the screen and be more hands-on.

“I think it’s almost kind of a pushback from that,” Cunningham explained. “We want to engage with the local community, get into downtown, and start to meet different people who are also interested in making things.”

Handprints Studio can be found at 620 SE 6th Street in Grants Pass.

They are open Monday through Friday from 9:00-12:30, but Cunningham said she hopes to expand their hours soon.

She is also hoping to start some workshops in the next few months.

You can stay up to date on their Instagram @handprintsgp.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.