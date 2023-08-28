Local musician is one step closer to performing on American Idol

SALEM, Ore. – A local musician from Prospect performed at the Oregon State Fair and is hoping for a chance to appear on American Idol.

Magdellen Jackson earned her spot at the state fair after she won the American Idol competition at the Jackson County Fair last month.

Jackson performed in front of a crowd of hundreds. The recording of her performance was sent off to American Idol producers, for a chance to appear on the show.

“I think it went pretty smoothly I get a lot of nerves and I don’t even realize what I’m doing at a certain point, but I just pushed through and did it, and it seemed to connect with a lot of people,” said Jackson.

Jackson said she sang a song she wrote herself, inspired by her mom and her battle with cancer.

She said she never expected to get this opportunity and hopes this is the next big step toward a music career.

