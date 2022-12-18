Exchange students host World Cup watch party for last week in the states

MEDFORD, Ore. – Argentinian exchange students at Saint Mary’s School in Medford hosted a watch party this week to cheer on their country in the world cup.

The students dawned on their Argentina football jerseys to watch their home country face off against Croatia in the semifinals on December 14th.

The day was filled with cheers and excitement as Argentina defeated Croatia to move on to the finals.

The watch party happened on the last week of the exchange program for the Argentinians, serving as a triumphant farewell for the kids.

“It’s really exciting to get to be in the whole World Cup process with Americans because they do not get the whole soccer culture as we do. So, getting to the final and sharing the group stage with them is really exciting,” said Paz Lago 11th Grader at St. Mary’s.

The exchange students are now heading back to Argentina saying they hope they have encouraged their classmates at Saint Mary’s to cheer on Argentina in the world cup final on December 18th against defending champion France.