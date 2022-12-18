Brightening up a historical landmark Christmas on a Covered Bridge event

APPLEGATE, Ore. – The McKee bridge, tucked away in the Applegate Valley is now dressed up with lights, ornaments, and trees.

Members of the McKee Bridge Historical Society spent the better part of two weeks decorating this historical landmark for the 4th Annual Christmas on a Covered Bridge event.

The president of the historical society Laura Ahern says the event is a great way to celebrate Applegate heritage this time of year.

“I hope everybody enjoys McKee Bridge and realizes that it is really a wonderful treasure that we still have here in Jackson County,” said Ahern.

Ahern says the McKee Bridge is one of the oldest surviving covered bridges in Oregon and events like this one help keep it alive.

“It’s important to us to maintain it and one of the ways we do that is by holding fundraisers like today. We have a massive array of homemade baked goods, we have a number of handmade goods too,” said Ahern.

Ahern says the money raised at this event will also go towards the historical society’s new scholarship program.

“We are offering two scholarships of $2,500 each to graduating high school seniors in Jackson or Josephine County who have a significant tie to the Applegate Valley,” Ahern said.

For two lucky high schoolers out there, this event could be the gift that keeps on giving.