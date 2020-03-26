Experts are making PPEs people around the world can duplicate

MEDFORD, Ore. – A St. Mary’s teacher is working with a group of experts called Covid Skunkworks making personal protective equipment with 3D printers.
The group is going into their third day, partnering with specialists in the medical and engineering field. They’ve made products that people with 3D printers around the world can duplicate.
“Three days ago we weren’t making any of these. Two days ago we were prototyping, yesterday we started printing dozens, today we started printing hundreds, and tomorrow we will be producing thousands of these face shields,” Derek Roemer said.
Today the St. Mary’s team made 60 headbands with their army of 3D printers. Roemer says today he made 1,000 visors.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]