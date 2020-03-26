Rural Metro Fire implements safety pre-cautions during pandemic

Rural Metro firefighters are isolating themselves from ambulance crews and increasing personal hygiene.
They’re also not allowing walk-ins at the station.
Rural Metro Fire says it’s doing everything it can to take care of it’s own.
“They are cleaning more often and they’re triaging the calls that are coming in, when the ambulance doesn’t truly need assistance from the fire department they’re gonna hold back and try to keep that distance from non-emergent calls,” said public information officer, Jes Webb.
Firefighters says they’ve also stocked up on personal protective gear such as masks, gloves and gowns.
