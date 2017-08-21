Home
Eyewitness reacts to Les Schwab fatal accident

Eyewitness reacts to Les Schwab fatal accident

Local Top Stories , , ,

Medford, Ore.- Saturday night at the Les Schwab off of Matt Loop road, an employee was driving a customers vehicle into the parking lot. As the employee was driving they hit a three year old boy with the vehicle. That three year old boy has since died.

Witnesses at the scene called the situation emotional and feeling like it, “lasted forever.” For them it was a gut wrenching.

One witness was looking at new rims for his vehicle. He says he came back and saw everyone looking out the window. That’s when he saw the scene. A three year old boy, hit by a car. The witness, named Dave, says that medics were doing CPR on the boy for quite a while.

Dave felt hard hit by the accident. He’s a grandfather to seven grandkids, the youngest is just one year old.

He describes the moment after the impact as upsetting, as he watched a man sitting on the curb crying with blood on his clothes.

Dave says some of what he saw confused him.

“The ambulance, everybody was there. Two guys come running down the street.”

And according to Dave those two men briefly spoke to police then quickly ran away from Les Schwab, heading towards the main road.

After the accident Dave was left completely shocked.

“We’re like looking at each other like whats going on.”

The accident is still under investigation. If you know anything you’re asked to call Medford Police.

Emily Biehl

NBC5 News Reporter Emily Biehl graduated from Chapman University with a Bachelor’s degree in Television and Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Leadership Studies.

Emily interned at KNBC in Los Angeles and was a reporter and Executive Producer for Chapman News, Orange County’s only live newscast. She also recently produced a documentary about homelessness.

Emily loves baking, spending time with family and friends and telling people what animals they resemble!

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics