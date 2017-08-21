Eyewitness reacts to Les Schwab fatal accident

Medford, Ore.- Saturday night at the Les Schwab off of Matt Loop road, an employee was driving a customers vehicle into the parking lot. As the employee was driving they hit a three year old boy with the vehicle. That three year old boy has since died.
Witnesses at the scene called the situation emotional and feeling like it, “lasted forever.” For them it was a gut wrenching.
One witness was looking at new rims for his vehicle. He says he came back and saw everyone looking out the window. That’s when he saw the scene. A three year old boy, hit by a car. The witness, named Dave, says that medics were doing CPR on the boy for quite a while.
Dave felt hard hit by the accident. He’s a grandfather to seven grandkids, the youngest is just one year old.
He describes the moment after the impact as upsetting, as he watched a man sitting on the curb crying with blood on his clothes.
Dave says some of what he saw confused him.
“The ambulance, everybody was there. Two guys come running down the street.”
And according to Dave those two men briefly spoke to police then quickly ran away from Les Schwab, heading towards the main road.
After the accident Dave was left completely shocked.
“We’re like looking at each other like whats going on.”
The accident is still under investigation. If you know anything you’re asked to call Medford Police.