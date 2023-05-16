Colonel Tom Schiess, 173rd Fighter Wing Commander, lands an F-15 Eagle on the runway after his final fllight at Kingsley Field, Klamath Falls, Oregon on May 17, 2008. Schiesstook his final flight in a n F-15 Eagle as he gives up command of the 173rd Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Shirar, Released)

F-15 “departs” runway at Kingsley Field

Posted by Nick Borden May 15, 2023
(U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Shirar, Released)

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Kingsley Field is investigating an accident that happened at the airbase Monday afternoon.

The 173rd Fighter Wing said around three o’clock Monday afternoon a U.S. Air Force F-15D departed the runway during a landing at Kingsley Field.

The 173rd said the pilot was able to exit the aircraft safely and was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center as a precaution for evaluation.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.

Tags:
Skip to content