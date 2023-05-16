F-15 “departs” runway at Kingsley Field

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Kingsley Field is investigating an accident that happened at the airbase Monday afternoon.

The 173rd Fighter Wing said around three o’clock Monday afternoon a U.S. Air Force F-15D departed the runway during a landing at Kingsley Field.

The 173rd said the pilot was able to exit the aircraft safely and was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center as a precaution for evaluation.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

