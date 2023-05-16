A new symptom from a new COVID variant

CRESENT CITY, Calif. – Del Norte County Public Health informed people about an interesting symptom from a new COVID variant.

The variant is called XBB.1.16 and is also called Arcturus.

The department said its known to cause symptoms like Conjunctivitis or pink eye in addition to typical COVID symptoms.

It said Arcturus makes up about 4.5% of confirmed Omicron cases in California for the month of April.

If you are someone experiencing any COVID-type symptoms including pink eye get tested for COVID.

