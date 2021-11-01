F.B.I. shares security tips for Cyber Security Awareness Month

MEDFORD, Ore. — October may be wrapping up, but it’s never a bad time to brush up on tips for Cyber Security Awareness Month.

The F.B.I. wants to remind people to be cyber smart all year long.

It says you should make sure you update your devices, apps, and software as soon as possible. The F.B.I. says you also shouldn’t click on any suspicious links or attachments in texts, emails, or social media posts.

“Once anyone on your network clicks on the infected file link, the fraudsters can then have access to all of your devices and data. They encrypt the system, effectively locking you out,” said Special Agent Gabriel Gundersen.

Special Agent Gundersen says you should also regularly check your passwords and consider using pass-phrases.

He also recommends you set up and use multi-factor authentication.

