Joy Church hosts first Candy Palooza for Halloween

MEDFORD, Ore. — Some locals got a jump on their trick or treating today.

Medford’s Joy Church held its first candy palooza today for Halloween!

Lots of candy, donuts, and coffee were given out to people who attended the church’s services Sunday. There were also kids classes being offered.

“There’s a lot of security and safety protocols in place, so it’s a fun environment where parents can enjoy the service and kids can enjoy a great time,” said Executive Pastor, Natalie Aman.

If you’d like to learn more about the church and its other events, visit joymedford.com.