Family displaced by Almeda Fire receives new home, just in time for Christmas

The Brooks family, like so many others, lost their home on September 8th.
“The day of the fire, we actually went to the fairgrounds, we didn’t know what happened to our house, we had heard different rumors,” said home recipient, Christy Brooks.
Brooks is a single mother to two daughters, 12-year-old Jordan and 5-year-old Alissa.
When Brooks finally found out what became of her home, her life was forever changed, “When we got to the trailer.. there was considerable smoke damage as well as water damage. the floor was almost destroyed.. the toilet in our bathroom fell through the floor… the ceiling was collapsing.”
Brooks says she stayed in the damaged trailer until it was a deemed a loss.
The Red Cross then arranged a room at the Comfort Inn and Suites in Ashland for Brooks and her daughters.
She lived there up until 2 days ago.
“I got in touch with the school district and Lucy and Alice were amazing… and within a couple weeks we had the trailer,” said Brooks.
The Phoenix-Talent School District, in partnership with the Rogue Retreat and many other organizations, has been donating RVs to families displaced by the fire.
“It is difficult to be a parent with young children in a motel, and so we understood that it was important for her and we knew she had no other means,” said Brossard.
Lucy Brossard works for the school district. She reaches out to families within the district who’ve been displaced.
“Through other community members, partners and the school district we’ve been trying to get her outfitted with the basic things you would need living in a RV,” Brossard said.
The Brooks family is now living comfortably in a 1995, 32 foot long trailer at Emigrant Lake – which Brooks is beyond grateful for.
“It is the best gift you could ever give a family- a place to call their own – so they don’t have to be in a hotel or wonder what’s gonna happen from one day to the next,” said Brooks.
She doesn’t know what the future holds, but says she’s focused on creating newfound stability with her children and their new home.
The Phoenix-Talent School District says it still has 21 families on its list waiting for housing.
If interested in donating an RV for a family in need of a home, contact the school district.
