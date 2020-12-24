Home
Displaced health care workers receive Christmas trees

MEDFORD, Ore. –Harry & David, and the Asante Foundation, are working to deliver some holiday cheer to families that have lost everything.

Harry & David reached out to the Foundation, asking if they could do a little something for displaced health care workers.

They donated 40 Christmas trees, to Asante employees living in the RV park off Barnett Road.

80 Asante employees lost their homes in the areas wildfires in September, currently, 17 families  are living at the park.

Harry & David and the Foundation went door to door this afternoon, delivering the gifts.

“Asante health care workers are extraordinary, they are the ones there when we need them most, and so to bring a little extra holiday joy and to have our partners do that today it’s a wonderful thing just another connection between our community,” says Christian Gold Stag, with the Foundation.

Asante says the trees are just the right size to fit in the temporary housing.

It says it hopes the families will plant the trees at their future homes.

Each tree had a special note attached wishing the employees a happy holiday.

