White City VA beginning COVID-19 vaccinations for staff and residents

WHITE CITY, Ore. – The Southern Oregon White City VA Rehabilitation Center and Clinics, also known as SORCC, is now rolling out the Moderna vaccine for on-campus employees and residents.
The White City VA facility got 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Wednesday, some health care workers received the first shot.
“It has just been a monumental success. It’s just been really amazing to see everybody come together and basically drop everything,” said Christina Cellura, the Chief of Staff at the White City facility. She said the past 48 hours have been a whirlwind. However, guidelines from the CDC and VA National have made it easy.
Cellura told NBC5 the facility is first vaccinating on-campus staff and residents who want it.
“We’ll be moving through that body of work. We’re still hopeful to have that completed through this next week,” said Cellura.
She said another shipment of the Moderna vaccine will be coming, hopefully soon, where they plan on focusing on high risk and homeless veterans.
“We don’t anticipate any barriers to receiving more. We’re very hopeful we’ll be able to put in an additional order and quickly transition,” said Cellura.
After that, the VA will shift to opening it up to other veterans in the Rogue Valley.
“We’ll likely open it up to anybody and everybody interested. But we want to make sure that we’re insuring the coverage and the protection for those who really need it the most,” said Cellura.
The VA Health Care System in Roseburg also started giving out the Moderna vaccine Wednesday with a similar framework to the White City facility.
The Chief of Staff told NBC5 they are preparing for the next round of shipments by contacting veterans who may be high risk. They are not setting up a waiting list, all updated information will be put on the facility’s Facebook page.
