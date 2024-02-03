Family Redwood Park in Grants Pass becomes fully resident-owned.

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A mobile home park in grants pass is owned entirely by its residents. Family Redwood Park, formerly Redwood Park Estates, was first put up for sale in April of last year, according to Interim Park Secretary Berenice Maya. Now, residents are celebrating after their successful purchase of the park that took place January 12th. Park Cooperative President Cindy Holmes says the Community and Shelter Assistant Program of Oregon (CASA) and ROC USA helped make this possible, as they were able to secure key grants and funding for the purchase. Members of the park board say this purchase has made them a more empowered community.

Maya says, “If there is something we are wanting to work on, if there’s something we definitely want to improve, then we have that voice… coming to these meetings making those options and setting them on the table.”

Maya also emphasizes the resilience and persistence of this bilingual park community. Although they faced many challenges and often language barriers, Maya says their fight was worth it in the end. Maya also says CASA and ROC USA helped stabilize rent for the park residents, which was a concern early on. Members of the board say they are grateful for these organizations and their efforts to help other communities become resident-owned. Family Redwood Park, Salvador Maya has lived at the park for almost two decades and says he’s proud of what his community has accomplished.

“Seeing the changes, and seeing people taking actions on upgrades, improvements -or any type of changes- it means a lot,” he says.

Members of the park board say they are working to ensure a smooth transition of ownership. Family Redwood Park will be celebrating their success at the Redwood Grange in Grants Pass on Saturday, February 3rd.

