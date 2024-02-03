A.C.O. returns for 2nd annual Medford Major

Medford, Ore. – Yea that’s right I’m at the brand new Rogue X facility at the Medford Major, and as you can see, they’re doing a lot of shucking behind me.

“We deal with 35, 40 different cities across the country with these and Medford is one of the tops.I mean Travel Medford does such a wonderful job partnering with the A.C.O, and they put on with us one of our marquee events,” voiced C.E.O of American Cornhole Organization, Frank Geers.

Which is what Senior VP for Travel Medford, T.J. Holmes envisioned

Holmes added, “Bring big events and drive out-of-town visitation as well as have residents enjoy a great asset.”

This year is expected to be even bigger

“Saw participation from 14 different states. We saw a growth of 25, to 30 percent,” Greers uttered.

Which translates to a huge boom to our city.

Holmes mentioned, “Lodging eating at restaurants visiting attractions so the trickle-down effect on the economy is huge.”

Several different zip codes are represented in this Medford Major. Chandler Jones made the trip from Alaska.

“The people out here are great like I went out to the public everyone has been sociable helpful, like friendly I actually enjoy Medford,” Jones added.

The doors open Saturday at 7 am with the competition beginning at 8 o’clock. The event ends at 5 pm. Admission is free and is open to the public.

