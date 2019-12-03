Family seeks help after Ashland student beaten

ASHLAND, Ore. — A 14-year-old Ashland Middle School student was assaulted by another student last month. It happened during their lunch hour on Nov. 14.
According to the GoFundMe page, the student was punched until he was unconscious.
According to an email the school sent parents, over 40 students watched the incident, including two adults. They said the fight happened too fast for the adults to intervene.
The school says the fight was not random. It stemmed from a prior conflict between the two students. The GoFundMe page for the boy injured, claims the fight was unprovoked. The student required both medical and dental attention.
The Ashland Police Department responded to the incident the next day and arrested the boy the chief called the ‘aggressor’. The student was charged with assault in the second degree and sent to the Jackson County Juvenile Detention Center.
“The officer cleared it by arrest. The officer did a good job by investigating it, talking to witnesses, talking to the suspect, so as soon as it was brought to our attention, within a couple hours, our side of it was wrapped up,” Chief Tighe O’Meara, Ashland Police Dept., said.
Currently, no Ashland schools have School Resource Officers on campus. The high school used to have one, but the position was cut in 2015 when the department was down several positions. The police department says they are working with the school district to get an SRO, who would primarily be based at the high school.
We reached out to the school for comment. They declined to detail any discipline the aggressor will face.
A GoFundMe page has been created to assist with medical expenses: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-trevor-recover-after-bully-attack?pc=fb_dn_postdonate_r&rcid=r01-157504775785-974296ba56724d5f&utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_dn_postdonate_r&fbclid=IwAR35N3YEpvK7zL3V8RZNglcmQZNcx51fvi1iTjeTgiddtHUL0uHHTPu7yYo
*KOBI-TV NBC5 does not guarantee money deposited to this account will be applied for the benefit of the person or persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering making a donation, you should consult your own advisors, and otherwise proceed at your own risk.
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.