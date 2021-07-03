Home
FEMA revisiting Jackson Co. after around 70% of Oregonians denied aid

MEDFORD, Ore. – After a historic wildfire season tore through hundreds of Oregon homes many people depended on FEMA for help. But the vast majority of them aren’t getting it, according to a new report.

According to JPR, FEMA has denied about 70%t of Oregonians who applied for help. In California, the denial rate is even higher 86%! FEMA said it’s going back into communities talking with survivors who have been denied.

“We have to think differently because we don’t want people giving up. And we’re gonna be here until everybody is taken care of. If we need to keep coming back for this outreach program we’ll continue to do this program,” said Paul Corah, FEMA.

He said there are many reasons why someone could be denied, but one of them was a rise in fraudulent claims. They are now investigating those claims. The agency also said it’s working on improving the system that vets potential fraudulent claims.

FEMA is calling wildfire survivors and told NBC5 News it will be coming back to Jackson County at the end of July.

