FEMA revisiting Jackson Co. after around 70% of Oregonians denied aid

MEDFORD, Ore. – After a historic wildfire season tore through hundreds of Oregon homes many people depended on FEMA for help. But the vast majority of them aren’t getting it, according to a new report.
According to JPR, FEMA has denied about 70%t of Oregonians who applied for help. In California, the denial rate is even higher 86%! FEMA said it’s going back into communities talking with survivors who have been denied.
“We have to think differently because we don’t want people giving up. And we’re gonna be here until everybody is taken care of. If we need to keep coming back for this outreach program we’ll continue to do this program,” said Paul Corah, FEMA.
He said there are many reasons why someone could be denied, but one of them was a rise in fraudulent claims. They are now investigating those claims. The agency also said it’s working on improving the system that vets potential fraudulent claims.
FEMA is calling wildfire survivors and told NBC5 News it will be coming back to Jackson County at the end of July.
NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university’s political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster’s Foundation.
Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]