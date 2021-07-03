Medford chooses not to ban fireworks in city limits

MEDFORD, Ore.– Despite the dry conditions the Medford city council voted last night not to enforce a citywide ban.
The decision came amidst the worst drought in recent history in southern Oregon.
In a press release, the city says the mayor and council received numerous emails and phone calls requesting the council pass a resolution banning the use of fireworks inside city limits.
Residents have mixed feelings on the issue.
“It definitely is nice still being able to do it. As long as everyone is safe about it. Also, its been a really hard year and things are finally trying to get back to normal so I can see why they didn’t,” said one Medford family.
“If people want to do it, I just hope they have water. We’re not going to do any,” said another.
There are currently large sections of the city where fireworks are prohibited.
These include the wildland hazard area, that’s property east of Foothill Road and North Phoenix Road.
They’re also banned at all city parks and schools and the Bear Creek Greenway.
