Fentanyl now ‘most illicit drug of choice’ in Rogue Valley, MPD says

MEDFORD, Ore — The Medford Police Department is sounding the alarm over fentanyl, following a near-fatal overdose that lead to an arrest last week.

The Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement Team were made aware of a woman that was hospitalized for several days because of suspected fentanyl use. Detectives say its investigation led to the arrest of 52-year-old Brian Forbes.

Police say Forbes possessed nearly 70 grams of fentanyl upon his arrest. He’s suspected of distributing the drug to the victim.

Len Bias Law is a federal crime that can sentence a person up to life in prison – if they are convicted of distributing drugs to someone who later dies because of the drug.

“In this case, [the woman] did not die, however the case is still going to be referred to the federal authorities,” said Lieutenant Mike Budreau with the Medford Police Department.

MPD says fentanyl traditionally comes in a pill, but is increasingly being detected in forms of powder. Budreau adds that the drug is largely being imported from Mexico.

Fentanyl has been attributed to a significant increase in overdoses throughout the Rogue Valley. In 2021, Budreau says MPD officers deployed Naloxone (commonly known as Narcan) 76 times. The number is more than double from 2020 with 30 doses.

Officers deployed eight doses so far this year.

“It’s a real problem that we’re having,” Budreau said. “It’s concerning that it’s still a very highly sought after drug, in spite of its lethal effects that it can have.”

If you or someone you know needs help battling addiction, you can contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA). The confidential help is free and available 14-hours everyday. The number is: 1-800-662-HELP (4357). It’s website is available here: SAMHSA’s National Helpline