Convicted felon arrested for allegedly dealing drugs in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A near-fatal overdose case led to the arrest of a Medford man with a long history of drug charges.

On January 21, the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement team was told about a local woman who almost died after taking too much suspected fentanyl.

That incident reportedly led to 52-year-old Brian Dee Forbes, who lives in the 1900 block of Homeview Drive in Medford.

MPD said this past Friday, MADGE served a search warrant at Forbes’ home and found 70 grams of fentanyl, a small amount of heroin, 30 pounds of marijuana, and a gun.

Forbes, a convicted felon who has been arrested dozens of times, is now facing numerous new charges including unlawful possession, delivery, and manufacture of a controlled substance.

Police said fentanyl is now the “illicit drug of choice” in the Rogue Valley and is responsible for a significant amount of overdoses.

“In 2020, MPD deployed Naloxone (Narcan) a total of 30 times, which increased to 76 times in 2021, and we already have 8 doses deployed this year,” police said. “MPD and MADGE will continue to aggressively investigate suspected fentanyl possession and dealing.”