Festival-goers help set world record

MEDFORD, Ore. — While many enjoyed the fun runs and the parade, was another way to celebrate Pear Blossom in Medford — the street fair.
One of the fair’s more popular tents belonged to Wolferman’s and Harry & David. It was the spot to buy pieces of the giant cinnamon roll it baked earlier this week.
One family helped them by snagging the last four pieces of the sweet treat.
“I haven’t tried it yet, let me get a little bite. Let’s see. Tastes like a world record to me,” said Adolfo Lopez.
The money raised from selling slices of the pastry will go to the Teresa McCormick Center.
In order to officially become a record holder, Guinness will confirm video of the sales from today.