Festival of Trees goes virtual

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore —A Christmas festival is setting up in downtown Medford, after making big changes to their event this year.
The 29th annual Providence Festival of Trees is going virtual, with a drive-by option to see the professionally decorated Christmas trees.
They are on display beginning tomorrow at the One West Main building, on the corner of Fir and 8th Streets.
An online auction will be streamed live, at 6:30 Wednesday evening.
Funds raised, will go to caregiver education, fire relief, and COVID-19 relief.
“We just really wanted to make sure that in this year that we were able to give a little a little bit of tradition and holiday spirit, and so we really hope that people are able to come down, look, and have a little bit of joy,” says Arlene Wedsted, with Providence Foundation.
The trees will be on display until Sunday the 13th. For more information, you can visit Providencefoundations.org/medford gala.
