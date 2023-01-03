Fighting to stay warm on the streets of Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A severe weather shelter is open in Medford to help people stay warm amid below-freezing temperatures.

The shelter, located at 332 West 6th Street, provides food and a dry place to stay overnight.

Some people at the shelter said the recent wet, cold weather has been tough on people experiencing houselessness.

They said trying to stay warm is almost impossible and the rain ruins what little they have.

“One of the biggest things this time of year is just trying to keep warm. A couple of my friends have gotten hypothermia because of being out in the cold, and there’s a lack of blankets going around, and people are having to share. I’ve seen a lot of my friends get sick because of it,” said Kody Maple, Shelter Attendee

Maple said he’s seen an increase in homelessness recently, but he has seen more resources available, like shelters to help those in need.