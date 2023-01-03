Tips for getting back in the gym for your New Year’s resolution

Posted by Ethan McReynolds January 2, 2023

MEDFORD, Ore. – With the new year underway, many people are making their New Year’s resolutions.

For a lot of people, that could include getting in shape.

Before going to the gym, experts recommend coming up with specific goals you want to work towards, whether that’s building your strength or your cardio, for example.

But not everyone is able to stick to their goals and go to the gym throughout the whole year.

Experts say consistency and accountability are key.

“A great way to maintain consistency is having an accountability buddy. Whether that’s someone you work out with… or even a text message friend that you have, like “oh I got to the gym today” or someone on social media,” Health and Wellness Supervisor at the Medford YMCA, Adam Mcmenomy said.

If you are planning on coming to the gym for the first time, Mcmenomy said that it’s normal for it to feel intimidating.

He said to be sure to ask questions because there are people there to help you reach your goals.

