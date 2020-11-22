Home
Fire captain shares safety tips as Thanksgiving approaches

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — For anyone that plans on cooking for Thanksgiving, Fire District 5 has some tips to help prevent any kitchen emergencies from happening.

Fire captain Brian Bolstad says cooking fires are the number one cause of house fires in the nation.

He says you should stay in the kitchen at all times when cooking and make sure you turn the oven and burners off when finished.

“If you have a stove top fire and cooking oil, do not use water, also, fire extinguishers are discouraged because of the force they can push and they can propel the hot oil and spread fire,” said Capt. Bolstad.

He says if a stove top fire happens, the best way to put it out is to cover the fire with a lid or a damp wash cloth.

