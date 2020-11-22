Lithia Artisans Market continues outdoors

ASHLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of vendors usually set up in the local armories to sell holiday goods this time of year, but now due to COVID-19, they’ve moved outside.
The market will run every weekend through December.
A vendor at the market says he doesn’t mind being outdoors, especially since he’s been a vendor at the market for the last 15 years.
“Ashland is a tourist town and I rely on tourists. People want to be outside right now and we happen to be great at selling our stuff outside… you know, I’m just grateful to be here,” said vendor Dan Elster.
For more information on the Lithia Artisans Market, visit lithiaartisansmarket.com.
