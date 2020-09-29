Fire crews prepare for new fire activity with red flag warning in effect

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — A red flag warning is in effect until 10 a.m. tomorrow morning – that has fire crews prepared for anything tonight.
The operations section chief on the California side of the Slater Fire, Mike Granger, says additional resources are on stand-by if needed.
The Slater Fire is 38% contained with 154,000 acres burned.
“When we have these red flag days like today, we have those resources pre-positioned in case something is threatening our lines, then we’ll have them ready to respond,” said Granger.
31 hand crews, 99 engines and over 1,000 personnel are currently working the Slater Fire.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.