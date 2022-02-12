Fire crews respond to fire at abandoned Grants Pass home

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —Firefighters in Grants Pass Friday morning, getting an early start, as they’re called to battle a structure fire. Just after 5 am Friday morning Grants Pass Fire Rescue was called to a large vehicle fire in the Bi-Mart area.

Both Grants Pass Fire Rescue and Rural Metro Fire responded to the scene. It was soon upgraded to a structure fire of an abandoned building on the 200 block of Redwood Highway, near Bi-mart.

Grants Pass Fire Rescue says the building is a total loss.

“We laid in from 7th street quickly got crews on it, they attacked the fire and was able to put it down and mop it up,” said Batallion Chief Lloyd Lawless.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.