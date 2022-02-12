Fire crews respond to fire at abandoned Grants Pass home

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King February 11, 2022

GRANTS PASS, Ore. —Firefighters in Grants Pass Friday morning, getting an early start, as they’re called to battle a structure fire. Just after 5 am Friday morning Grants Pass Fire Rescue was called to a large vehicle fire in the Bi-Mart area.

Both Grants Pass Fire Rescue and Rural Metro Fire responded to the scene. It was soon upgraded to a structure fire of an abandoned building on the 200 block of Redwood Highway, near Bi-mart.

Grants Pass Fire Rescue says the building is a total loss.

“We laid in from 7th street quickly got crews on it, they attacked the fire and was able to put it down and mop it up,” said Batallion Chief Lloyd Lawless.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Tags:
Jenna King
Jenna King
View More Posts
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network. When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.