Fire danger rating dropping at the Rogue River

ROGUE RIVER, Ore — Starting October 13th, the Rogue River National Forest’s fire danger rating is dropping to low.
The change happens as temperatures drop and moisture increases around the region.
That means that fire restrictions will be lifted at the Rogue River-Siskiyou national park.
The Bureau of Land Management, and forest rangers, ask visitors to still take care of their fires and to properly put them out.
“But you never want to leave it when it’s still hot,” said Virginia Gibbons, Public Affairs & Partnerships Staff Officer for the Forest Service. “That’s just kinda inviting trouble. And even though we’re not in restrictions, it’s really good to get in the habit.”
If you light a fire, make sure to mix dirt and water to try and extinguish it.
If you’re not sure that it’s out – hold the back of your hand over the spot to make sure it’s not warm.