Talent Boy Scout working to earn higher rank through community project

TALENT, Ore. — A Talent Boy Scout, is taking steps to earn his Eagle Scout ranking while giving back to his community. The Talent Community Garden has been around for about 15 years on the Talent Elementary School campus.
16-year-old Julius Bolstad, remembers running around the playground and playing in the garden when he went there. He also remembers where the gardening supplies were stored.
“The old shed is starting to rot around the base and up some of the trim,” said Bolstad.
Fast forward, years later and Bolstad is now a junior at Phoenix High School, looking to become an Eagle Scout. A requirement to become one is to participate in a project that benefits the community.
“I’ve seen the old shed in its state and I had come up with the idea that someone should build a new one, so I talked to my mom then we talked to the principal to take steps from there,” said Bolstad.
Over the last 6 months, with the help of his dad, his troop leaders, and his friends, he was able to create a replacement.
“As I grew up I always liked swinging a hammer,” said Bolstad.
He even got some donations from local businesses.
“It’s going to be used for year-round protection for the tools and anything else that the community and garden members may protect and keep in the garden area,” said Bolstad.
After Bolstad put the finishing touches on the shed, he says the community couldn’t wait to use it.
“I’m glad I found something that they could actually use for a long time ideally,” said Bolstad.
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.