Fire destroys two structures, spreads to nearby grass in Josephine County Sunday

Anthony Carter
Posted by Anthony Carter June 26, 2022

GRANTS PASS, Ore — Crews in Josephine county are mopping up a fire that destroyed a mobile home, and spread to nearby grass in Grants Pass Sunday evening.

Engines responded to the two-thousand block of Midway Avenue in Grants Pass, shortly before four p.m. Rural Metro fire said one mobile home and a travel trailer were destroyed in the fire.

About 1/10th of an acre burned during the incident, but was quickly controlled by crews on scene. 

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. This post will be updated with more details as it emerges.

