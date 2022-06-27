MEDFORD, Ore. – The first weekend of the Southern Oregon Lavender Trail wrapped up on June 26th.

The trail hit six lavender farms across Southern Oregon. And invited people to walk through the fields of purple, pick flowers, and enjoy everything the flower has to offer.

Like homemade lavender products made by the farms themselves from oils to lavender-infused lemonade.

“We have guests that come out and we basically give them some scissors and a rubber band and they can go and pick their own bundles, and it’s so fun to see the creativity that people have since we have a bunch of different colors out here the bundles that we see people bringing up to pay for are just so cool,” said

Deering says she was happy to see so many people come out to the farm this weekend to enjoy some amazing flowers. The lavender trail will be back from July 15th to the 17th.

For more information you can visit here.