Fire relief resource fair for Almeda Fire victims

TALENT, Ore. – Fire survivors still struggling with housing and recovery needs received help at the Fire Relief Center Resource Fair on April 23rd. Several organizations were at the Talent Town Hall to share information and resources.

Free lunch was provided courtesy of Rogue Food Unites. Free non-perishable food, grocery staples, assorted hygiene, and cleaning supplies were also available. Organizers say events like this have been making a difference in people’s lives.

“The conversations that we are having today are not like the ones we were not like the ones we were having in the past, people are not stressed about getting kicked out of their houses anymore which is a struggle that we have to deal with every single day,” said Lucas Wedeman, a Bilingual Humanitarian Worker with Rogue Action Center.

Wedeman says with the help of these organizations more than a hundred people living in FEMA trailers had their rent appealed to much lower levels. Organizers tell us this resource fair will take place once a month through September to further help those affected by the fires.